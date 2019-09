× Water Outage Reported In Wedington Woods Area Of Washington County

WEDINGTON WOODS, Ark. (KFSM) — Customers are reporting a water outage in the Wedington Woods community of Washington County.

A spokesman at the Washington Water Authority confirmed the outage about 8 a.m. She said crews were out trying to find the source of the problem.

One customer told 5NEWS her water had been out since midnight.

There is no estimate as to when water will be restored, the spokesman said.