Benton Police Searching For Man Carrying Rifle Case Outside Of Elementary School

Posted 3:17 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:18PM, September 27, 2019

Photo courtesy of Benton Police Department

BENTON, Ark. (KFSM) — Benton police are trying to identify a man photographed standing outside an elementary school with a camouflage rifle case.

The man was seen about 3:45 p.m., outside of Hurricane Creek Elementary, the department posted on Facebook.

Police say the man did not display a gun but witnesses believe there was one in the case because he was leaning on the case.

Officers searched the area but did not find the man.

The man is described as white, 40 to 45 years old with a large build. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call police at (501) 776-5947.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.