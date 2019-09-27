Benton Police Searching For Man Carrying Rifle Case Outside Of Elementary School

Benton police are trying to identify a man photographed standing outside an elementary school with a camouflage rifle case.

The man was seen about 3:45 p.m., outside of Hurricane Creek Elementary, the department posted on Facebook.

Police say the man did not display a gun but witnesses believe there was one in the case because he was leaning on the case.

Officers searched the area but did not find the man.

The man is described as white, 40 to 45 years old with a large build. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call police at (501) 776-5947.