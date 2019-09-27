Back To Sunshine, Heat, And Humidity For Friday

Southerly winds will intensify today under mostly sunny skies, marking the beginning to our next heat wave that could last the next 7 days. Expected wind speeds will be 10-15 MPH with gusts between 20-25 MPH throughout Friday. Highs will reach the 80s with heat index values in the 90s. Overall the pattern looks dry and hot the next several days with exception to a quick passing shower this weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

FRIDAY FORECAST

High pressure will help keep skies dry across Arkansas and Oklahoma today as southerly winds keep things warm and humid

Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90s possible as well.

It will feel like the 90s areawide with the humidity this afternoon.

WEEKEND FORECAST

The majority of the weekend will be dry but a stray shower is possible both Saturday and Sunday.

-Matt