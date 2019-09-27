Interim Chief Danny Baker Named New Fort Smith Police Chief

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Interim Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker has been named the new Police Chief for the Fort Smith Police Department.

Following a nationwide search that was dwindled down to three candidates, City Administrator Carl E. Geffken on Friday (Sept. 27) announced Baker would take on the role.

Baker has served as interim chief for the department since April following the resignation of former Chief Nathaniel Clark. Baker has been in law enforcement for 22 years and has been with the Fort Smith Police Department for 18 years.

“No one knows the challenges the Fort Smith Police Department faces more than Danny Baker does,” Geffken said. “Danny knows our department’s history and, more importantly, he has a vision for where the department needs to go in light of that history to ensure we best serve our community and all our residents. He’s well-known and respected by our Board of Directors, community and business leaders, and our regional law enforcement partners,” said Geffken. “Like the many, many officials and individuals I asked for input, the national search and interview process only confirmed that in Danny Baker we have the right person in the right job to serve our city.”

“I am committed to this community and to the men and women of this department,” Baker said. “Our efforts toward community policing, transparency, diversity, and accountability are vital to our region’s growth and prosperity. I’m pledged to continue our progress toward becoming a world-class, 21st Century police agency.”

The Fort Smith Police Department is comprised of 164 uniformed officers and 54 civilian personnel.

