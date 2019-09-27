Family Of Former UAFS Student Says Actions ‘Fall On Deaf Ears’ With Basketball Coach

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — The family of a former University of Arkansas at Fort Smith student basketball player who alleged race discrimination by a UAFS coach says they do not think the university has handled the situation properly.

On Sept. 2, UAFS Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley informed the UAFS community of an allegation of race discrimination had been reported by a former player against the university’s head basketball coach.

A letter by Mr. and Mrs. Reginald Williams and Tyler Allen Williams, a former UAFS student and basketball player, was posted on Facebook Aug. 31. The letter described what the Williamses called a racist act by Coach Jim Boone in regards to the Tyler Williams “dreadlocks” hairstyle. Williams, from Edmund, Okla., was a guard and the second-leading scorer for UAFS for the 2018-19 season.

In the posted letter, Williams and his parents said Boone, who was hired as the coach to replace Justin Bailey, who resigned in March, told Williams he did not like hair like his and he would not recruit players who had hair like his. In his 2018-19 roster photo, Williams sports chin-length dreadlocks that are pulled back from his face. The post noted that because he was a senior, Williams would not be required to change his hair. In the letter Williams’ parents stated the whole hair issue was racist, because it is Williams’ natural hair.

“Boone is attempting to enforce grooming policies that disproportionately affect people of color, particularly black people,” the letter noted.

Williams has since left the university. He stated on Twitter he was leaving “due to undisclosed reasons” and would attend Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla., for the 2019-20 season.

In a letter sent to Talk Business and Politics, signed by Mr. and Mrs. Reginald Williams and Tyler Williams, it stated, “Tyler did not choose to leave UAFS Men’s Basketball team on his own accord; Boone dismissed him.” Prior to his initial meeting with Boone, Williams had already completed course enrollment for the fall semester, completed a UAFS housing agreement and moved into his housing suite at UAFS, the letter stated.

“Our intentions and motive were for Tyler to continue his education at UAFS and graduate in May 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership and (as) a member of the UAFS Men’s Basketball team,” the letter states.

On Sept. 11, the university released a statement that the university’s equal employment opportunity (EEO) officer did not find substantial evidence of race discrimination and the EEO officer had informed the Williams and the coach of the of the finding.

The Williams family said they received a letter from Beverly McClendon, director of human resources/EEO officer. In that letter, McClendon said Boone could have better stated his stance regarding hair length and shown more sensitivity in addressing the concerns of Williams and his family “in order to avoid having his stance misconstrued,” the letter from the Williams family said.

