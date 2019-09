Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Tonight is Football Friday Night and this week’s Game of the Week is Bentonville vs Har-Ber.

It’s the start of conference play, and the 7A-West gets going with Bentonville and Har-Ber. It all goes down Friday at Wildcat Stadium.

Both teams say they are excited for the match-up.

We spent the morning talking to Spirit Groups from Har-Ber High School about how the prepare to cheer on their team during big games.