Investigation Underway After Alleged Fight Between Two Centerton Police Officers

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFSM) — An investigation is underway after two off-duty Centerton Police Officers were involved in an alleged physical altercation at a residence in Lowell, according to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

Smith says Lowell Officers responded to a fight between the two off-duty Centerton Officers at 4:22 a.m. on Saturday, September 21. It’s unclear if any arrest were made due to the incident.

The Lowell Police Department forwarded the investigation into the altercation to Smith’s office for review. Smith says the investigation is ongoing and as with any case, all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The identity of the two off-duty Centerton Officers has not been released.

5NEWS will continue to update this story as more information is made available.