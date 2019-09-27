Local Firefighter Arrested For Online Enticement Of Minor

Posted 2:35 pm, September 27, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A local firefighter is accused of trying to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Scott Royal was arrested Tuesday (Sept. 24) by agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in connection with attempted online enticement of a minor.

Royal was snared in a joint operation between HSI and Arkansas State Police to target online predators during Bikes, Blues and BBQ motorcycle rally.

Royal responded earlier this month to a Craiglist ad set up by an Arkansas State Trooper who was posing as an underage girl, according to court documents.

Over a week long period, Royal used an online alias to exchange more than 100 emails discussing “specific details of performing sexual activities” and arranged a meeting to have sex with the teen.

Royal was arrested when he arrived at the pre-arranged meeting site, according to court documents.

Agents said Royal admitted to using the alias “Jim Bass” to set up the meeting. He also said he was a firefighter at a department in Northwest Arkansas.

Court documents don’t list which fire department Royal worked for.

Royal was in custody of the U.S. Marshals on Friday (Sept. 27). He has a detention hearing Tuesday (Oct. 1) in U.S. District Court.

HSI is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that investigates national security issues, including cyber-crime.

