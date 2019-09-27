Man Dies After Medical Episode Causes Him To Crash Into Apartment In Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a Poteau apartment complex has died.

According to Poteau police, the driver, Frankie Edward Loubey Jr., 62, of Waldron had a deadly medical episode that caused the crash.

Loubey Jr. was driving southbound in the inside lane of North Broadway approaching North Wilson in his 1998 Chevy pickup when he crossed into oncoming traffic.

According to his son, who was in the passenger seat, Loubey Jr. experienced a medical episode while driving that caused him to lose control.

Police say there were no occupants in the apartment at the time of the collision, and the other passenger in the truck was not injured.

Loubey Jr. was transported to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center where he died dur to the medical condition that caused the accident.