Massive Semi-Truck Fire Shuts Down I-49 In Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A semi-truck carrying a load of fuel caught fire during rush hour traffic Friday (Sept. 27) afternoon.

The fire was reported in the northbound lanes of I-49 and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Before the fire, the semi was involved in a crash with two other cars.

A man in one of the cars was taken to the hospital for trauma-related injuries. He’s said to be in stable condition. Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.

I-49 northbound and southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being routed on to Red Bridge Road. The closure will last for “some time” according to KCFD Chief Jimmy Walker.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control after 4 p.m.

The semi was reportedly carrying over 8,000 pounds of gasoline.