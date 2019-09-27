Miss BBB 2019 Held At Benton County Fairgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A competition was held on Friday (Sept. 27) for Miss Bikes, Blues & BBQ.

Several contestants showed their best moves at the Benton County Fairgrounds in hopes of coming out on top.

This year's winner was Becky Hines from Fort Smith.

She was nearly disqualified for showing up late after she mistakenly thought the contest was on a different day.

"We heard that the contest was tomorrow so I literally left my shift at Hooters and my boss came and took over my bar," Hines said. "I did my makeup in the car on the way here. Honestly just working at Hooters and talking to people you just really get used to it and you learn to be comfortable with who you are and what you've got and just flaunt it."

The money raised from the pageant will go toward childcare awareness.