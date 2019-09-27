WATCH: New Homeowner Moves 250-Year-Old Mansion Via Barge To New Location

QUEENSTOWN, Md. (CNN) — A home more than 250 years old floated down a river to its new destination in Maryland.

The Galloway Mansion began its 50-mile move from Easton to Queenstown on Wednesday.

The mansion was built in 1764 and recently sold for $500,000.

Crews mounted the home on a barge, then pulled it along the Tred Avon River to move it to a new location. The journey took an estimated nine hours to complete.

The new owner said he plans on restoring the structure and giving it to his parents as a retirement home.