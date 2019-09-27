NWA Climate Strike To Be Held In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville will be joining the International Earth Strike today (Sept. 27) with many fun events.

There will be a bicycle and people’s parade that will begin at noon and end around 12:45 p.m.

There will be a following concert featuring Arkansauce, Handmade Moments, Still on the Hill, and Dandelion Heart.

Below is the detailed outlined schedule that will take place after the parade.

Still on the Hill 12:50-1:00 p.m.

Arkansauce 1:00-1:30 p.m.

Speakers Sonna Bkey and Blue Brasher 1:35-1:55 p.m.

Dandelion Heart 2:00-2:30 p.m.

Steve Boss and Amelia Southern 2:35-2:55 p.m.

Harrison Hammer Still on the Hill-Optimist Anthem 3:00-3:15 p.m

Handmade Moments 3:15-4:00 p.m.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Fayetteville Town Center Plaza & Square.