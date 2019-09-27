NWA Climate Strike To Be Held In Fayetteville

Posted 11:17 am, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, September 27, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville will be joining the International Earth Strike today (Sept. 27) with many fun events.

There will be a bicycle and people’s parade that will begin at noon and end around 12:45 p.m.

There will be a following concert featuring Arkansauce, Handmade Moments, Still on the Hill, and Dandelion Heart.

Below is the detailed outlined schedule that will take place after the parade.

  • Still on the Hill 12:50-1:00 p.m.
  • Arkansauce 1:00-1:30 p.m.
  • Speakers Sonna Bkey and Blue Brasher 1:35-1:55 p.m.
  • Dandelion Heart 2:00-2:30 p.m.
  • Steve Boss and Amelia Southern 2:35-2:55 p.m.
  • Harrison Hammer Still on the Hill-Optimist Anthem 3:00-3:15 p.m
  • Handmade Moments 3:15-4:00 p.m.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Fayetteville Town Center Plaza & Square.

 

