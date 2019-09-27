NWACC Introduces New Integrated Design Lab On Campus

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Northwest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) hosted its grand opening event Friday (Sept. 27) for the new Integrated Design Lab on campus.

NWACC’s new state-of-the-art Integrated Design Lab (IDL) offers classes and equipment for students pursuing an education in art, construction and design.

The facility provides different areas for students to learn valuable creative and technical skills.

Some of the skills include drawing, painting, ceramics, printmaking, construction and three-dimensional design media such as wood and metal as well as digital tools of design, fabrication and art-making.

The grand opening offered self-guided tours, art, design and construction demonstrations by faculty and students, food and speakers.

NWACC President Evelyn E. Jorgenson, NWACC Board of Trustees member Joe Spievey, NWACC alumni Joy Suit and Raul Torres, SCM Architects Lead Design Principal Brad Place and Nabholz Construction Executive Vice President of Operations Rob Dodd, were among the speakers of the event.

“I am thrilled about NWACC’s creative minds coming together to develop a learning environment that is a maker-space for design, creation, critical thinking and

construction. I am also very pleased with the student and faculty response to this new facility,” Jorgenson said about the IDL.