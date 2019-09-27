OBN Searching For Woman Accused Of Trafficking Meth

Posted 4:00 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:03PM, September 27, 2019

LEFLORE COUNTY, OKLA. (KFSM) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is asking for help locating a woman accused of trafficking meth.

A warrant for the arrest of Crystal Lynn Harger has been issued out of LeFlore County for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

It’s reported Harger is from Wister, Oklahoma.

Harger is wanted following an eight-month-long investigation into meth distribution in the Talihina and LeFlore County area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics at 1-800-522-8031.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.