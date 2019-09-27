OBN Searching For Woman Accused Of Trafficking Meth

LEFLORE COUNTY, OKLA. (KFSM) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is asking for help locating a woman accused of trafficking meth.

A warrant for the arrest of Crystal Lynn Harger has been issued out of LeFlore County for conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

It’s reported Harger is from Wister, Oklahoma.

Harger is wanted following an eight-month-long investigation into meth distribution in the Talihina and LeFlore County area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics at 1-800-522-8031.