Police: Arkansas Parents Arrested After Baby Eats Meth, Dies

Posted 8:24 am, September 27, 2019, by

WIDENER, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Arkansas say the mother and father of a 13-month-old girl have been charged in the child’s death after she ate methamphetamine that she found in her home.

Handcuffs. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

Twenty-two-year-old Carrie Darby was being held in the St. Francis County jail Friday on charges that include manslaughter.

Thirty-year-old Joseph Phillips, who is facing the same charges, has posted bond and is no longer being held.

Arrest affidavits show the two brought Delaney Phillips to Forrest City Medical Center in eastern Arkansas on July 7 with a high fever.

Delaney was airlifted to a Memphis hospital but died en route.

The couple initially told investigators Delaney found something on the ground at a park in Widener and ate it.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether Darby has an attorney. A working phone number could not be found for Phillips.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.