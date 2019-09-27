Police Investigating After Body Found On Burning Couch In Oklahoma Field

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a field on Thursday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a field in the 6800 block of N.E. 50th St. after a caller reported seeing a couch on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a body on the burned couch.

At that point, police were called and homicide investigators rushed to the scene.

It will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the victim and determine their cause of death.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.