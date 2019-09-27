Road Constructions Causes Lane Closures On I-540 And I-40 In Van Buren And Fort Smith

RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KFSM) — Road construction will be causing lane closures in Crawford and Sebastian Counties.

The lane closures on Interstate 540, and Interstate 40 are due to a bridge deck rehabilitation and paving, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).

The inside north and southbound lanes of I-540 between Mile Markers 2 and 3 will be closed effective Sunday, September 29. They will be closed nightly from 8p.m. to 6 a.m. This will go on until work is complete, which is estimated to be 4 weeks.

Alternating lanes of I-40 in the eastbound direction between Mile Markers 12 and 17 will be closed for asphalt paving operations effective Sunday, September 29. at 8 p.m. They will also be closed nightly from 8p.m. to 6 a.m. for an estimated 3 weeks.

Alternating lanes of I-40 in the westbound direction between Mile Markers 3 and 5 will be closed for bridge deck repair and sealing effective Sunday, September 29. These lanes will be closed nightly as well from 8p.m. to 6 a.m. for an estimated 3 weeks.

Traffic will be controlled with signs, barricades and traffic barrels. Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through highway work zones.

For additional travel information, visit iDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov. You can also follow @myARDOT on Twitter.