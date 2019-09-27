Semi Catches Fire — Twice — Prompting Closure Of I-49 Southbound Near Bella Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A semi caught fire in Bentonville at the Bella Vista border, then caught fire again, prompting the closure of Interstate 49 southbound for several hours.

The Arkansas State Police reopened one lane to traffic at 7 a.m. after the interstate closed around 1:30 a.m. for a vehicle fire.

According to Arkansas State Police dispatch, a semi caught fire in the southbound lanes of U.S. 71/Interstate 49 at Exit 93 near the Bentonville/Bella Vista border.

The semi was carrying cake mix, according to personnel on the scene.

The closure caused State Police to divert traffic down U.S. 71 Business into Bentonville while firefighters worked to extinguish the burning semi and prepare to move the wreckage.

But as they started to move the truck about 6:45 a.m., part of it caught fire again, State Police said. That kept State Police from reopening the interstate by their original estimated time.

They managed to put out the fire again and reopen one lane of Interstate 49 at 7 a.m., but State Police said it could be several hours before the entire interstate is reopened.

No one was injured in the fire, State Police said.

