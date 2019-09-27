Small Arkansas Town Throws Pep-Rally For 5-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor

CARLISLE, Ark. (KTHV) — Pep rallies are a fall tradition for teams ahead of competition under the Friday night lights.

But this pep rally in Carlisle is different because it’s in celebration of a battle already won.

5-year-old Annabelle Hearn took her last dose of chemo Thursday, signaling the end of her fight.

Her Pre-K teacher, Tammy Perkins, has been by her side through her battle with Leukemia since the beginning of the school year. “She has fought for two years, 1 month and 30 days.”

“It’s over and I can’t really believe it’s over. It’s been our life for so long, but God is good,” Annabelle’s mom, Lindy Hearn, said.

Perkins said Annabelle has taught her more in seven weeks than she could “probably ever teach her in this whole school year.”

Lessons about positivity and perseverance are what her teacher Tammy Perkins wanted to celebrate, so she enlisted help.

On Friday morning, Annabelle and her parents arrived at Carlisle Pre-K to a big surprise, one that rendered Annabelle speechless.

“I was surprised,” her mom, Lindy, said. She also said this act of love adds to an already long list of reasons she’s grateful for her community.

“It’s unreal. These people have helped us through the hardest thing and I’m just grateful and I feel loved and I feel overwhelmed in the best of ways.”

This pep rally celebrated the type of victory not found on a football field.

“This has been the best pep rally that Carlisle has ever pulled off,” Perkins said.

There are always mountains you face, and Annabelle proves you can climb over them.