The City Of Gravette 2019 Annual Fall Cleanup

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City Of Gravette is having it’s 2019 Annual Fall Cleanup. Dumpsters will be available to Gravette residents from September 30th, through October 5th.

This self-service drop off location will be at 406 Charlotte St. SE at the ‘old bus barn’, Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m -2 p.m or until full.

Proof of residency is required. Attendants will be on hand to verify residency. It is suggested that residents bring assistance to lift larger items. Tires, electronics, flammable liquids, paint or coolant are not permitted.

There will also be an electronics recycling trailer set up for residental electronics only. It will be in the police department parking lot at 606 First. Ave. SE in Gravette available from dusk to dawn Monday through Saturday.

The next citywide cleanup will not be until Spring 2020, and residents who are unable to make it to the fall cleanup who live outside city limits are encouraged to contact Benton County Solid Waste for disposal of items.