Tyson Foods Truck Carrying Raw Chicken Catches Fire On I-40 Near Ozark

OZARK (KFSM) — A load of chicken from Tyson Foods got cooked a little sooner than expected when the semi hauling it caught fire early Friday.

According to the Ozark Fire Department and the Arkansas Highway Department, the fire broke out on Interstate 40 westbound about 3:29 a.m. just east of the Highway 219 Ozark exit.

The fire forced the fire department to close all westbound lanes of Interstate 40 for about 25 minutes while they fought the fire. They reopened the left lane, but the outside lane and Exit 37 westbound on-ramp remained closed as of 5:30 a.m. for cleanup.

Ozark firefighters said the truck was hauling 38,000 pounds of raw chicken. The truck is a total loss.