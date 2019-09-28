Attorney Arrested On Federal Charges Just Hours After Bonding Out On State Charges, Lawyer Says

Oklahoma City (KFOR/KAUT) — Just hours after an Oklahoma City attorney bonded out for an Intimidation of a State’s Witness charge, she was arrested again on separate federal charges, according to her lawyer.

Oklahoma City attorney Keegan Harroz was arrested and charged with intimidation of a witness on September 13.

On September 27, Harroz went before a judge on the intimidation charge. Harroz was able to bond out of jail but required to wear an ankle monitor.

Now, her attorney says just hours after being released from custody, federal agents arrested her at her home on a misdemeanor ammunition complaint.

According to the arrest warrant, she was arrested on complaints of Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition and Selling or Otherwise Disposing of a Firearm to a Prohibited Person.

She remains in federal custody & will make an initial appearance before a judge at the beginning of the week.