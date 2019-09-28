Fort Smith Man Dies During Big Dam Bridge 100

LITTEL ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — 54-year-old Jim Kraus from Fort Smith died Saturday (Sept. 28) in Little Rock while riding in the Big Dam Bridge 100 cycling tour, according to witnesses.

While it’s not clear exactly what happened, Kraus crashed around 11 a.m. on Highway 300 near Wye Mountain. Jim Kraus was the president and leader of the River Valley Cycling Club, and was in Little Rock, participating in the event.

THV11 spoke with the director of the race, “Our deepest condolences go out to the rider’s family and loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic event. This is a difficult time for our entire cycling community,” said Fred Phillips, Executive Director of the race.

Kraus’ family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help with his funeral expenses. The Go Fund Me account says he was loved by all and will be missed by so many.