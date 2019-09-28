Football Friday Night Scoreboard

Game Day Blog: Southwest Classic An Uphill Battle

Posted 10:51 am, September 28, 2019, by

As Arkansas looks to stop the bleeding after a loss to San Jose State last week, a familiar face shows up on the schedule but also one who the Razorbacks haven’t had much success against.

The Hogs have not beaten Texas A&M since 2011 but they have been close, but we all know that doesn’t count. Four of the previous five meetings between Arkansas and the Aggies have been decided by just a touchdown.

Be sure to follow along as @5NEWSBobby will have live updates and analysis as the game rolls along. Kickoff set for 11 am on ESPN.

