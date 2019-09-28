Isolated Rain Chances On Saturday

It’s the last weekend of September, but it’s still feeling like summer. Saturday will be warmer than Sunday, along with isolated rain chances in the afternoon.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mini heat wave lasts through at least Wednesday. A cold front then pushes in, hopefully bringing us our surge of fall air.

RAIN CHANCES

Showers and storms may develop in the River Valley around midday. The rain will move from south to north, but not everyone will see the rain.

By late afternoon, rain chances will be diminishing as daytime heating begins to end.

The threat for severe weather stays in Kansas and Oklahoma today. A few storms could be on the stronger side for us.

-Sabrina