One Person Is Dead After Motorcycle Collision

SONORA, Ark. (KFSM) — One person is dead after a motorcycle collision North of Highway 77 according to Arkansas State Police.

This happened Saturday morning (Sept. 28).

Kenneth D. Johnson, 68 was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson heading North on Highway 303 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a 2013 Harley Davidson costing him his life.

The 2013 Harley Davidson was being driven by Rayce L. Cleere, 48 with passenger Janice F Morrison, 52. The Arkansas State Police stated one person was injured but did not clarify who.

