One Person Is Dead After Motorcycle Collision

Posted 3:14 pm, September 28, 2019, by

SONORA, Ark. (KFSM) — One person is dead after a motorcycle collision North of  Highway 77 according to Arkansas State Police.

Motorcycle Death. Photo Courtesy: MGN Galleries

This happened Saturday morning (Sept. 28).

Kenneth D. Johnson, 68 was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson heading North on Highway 303 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a 2013 Harley Davidson costing him his life.

The 2013 Harley Davidson was being driven by Rayce L. Cleere, 48 with passenger Janice F Morrison, 52. The Arkansas State Police stated one person was injured but did not clarify who.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.