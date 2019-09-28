× Police Chase Ends; Wanted Man Arrested Near Greenwood

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — On Saturday night (Sept. 28) just after 9 .p.m. the Lavaca Police Department chased a wanted suspect out of Maine.

According to law enforcement, the male suspect has warrants out for his arrest.

Police said the warrants were issued in the state of Maine.

The suspect lead police on a car chase from Lavaca to Highway 71 near Jenny Lind.

Several police agencies were involved including the Greenwood Police Department, Arkansas State Police and the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department.

Arkansas State Police troopers lead the investigation and were able to stop the suspect through a PIT maneuver.

At this time the suspects name has not been released.

