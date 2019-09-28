Volunteers Participate In Beaver Lake Clean Up Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KFSM) -- Volunteers split up into teams Saturday (Sept. 28) for a cleanup event at Beaver Lake. Beaver Lake covers a large area in Northwest Arkansas so the teams spread out along Benton, Carroll and Washington Counties to collect trash.

"We have a beautiful lake out here and it brings a lot of people to the area because of the beauty. So we want to keep it clean. Also, a lot of us are drinking this water out here. The cleaner we keep it the better the water quality is." Says Chief Park Ranger Landon Thurman.

This event has been going on for 30 years. The event offers door prizes, T-shirts, food, and a contest for"The Most Unusual Find" while helping in the cleanup.