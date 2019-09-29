Arkansas Woman Dies In Car Crash After Striking A Tree In Union County

A 30-year-old woman from the town of Strong died in a car crash Saturday morning in Union County, State Police reported.

Juridisha Cherell Betters, 30, was driving a Toyota north on Arkansas 275 around 11:50 a.m. when she failed to maintain control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve.

Betters over-steered, causing the vehicle to rotate counter-clockwise, crossed both lanes, and struck a tree in the southbound road ditch.

Betters died in the crash.

Her two passengers, two minor girls, were taken to South Arkansas Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

State Police said conditions were cloudy and dry when the crash happened.