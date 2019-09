Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFSM) -- The new chief of the Cherokee Nation announced plans to help preserve the tribe's language.

The tribe will invest 16 million dollars into the program. A Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah building will be turned into their new language center.

They will also introduce a new cabinet-level position to focus on language, culture, and community.

Approximately 2,000 tribal members currently identify as first language speakers or claim their native language as Cherokee.