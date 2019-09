× Crews Respond To Fire At Rogers Home

ROGERS (KFSM) — On Saturday (Sept. 28) firefighters with the Rogers Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of West Pecan Street.

A picture posted by the fire department shows smoke coming from the roof of the home.

In the picture you can see smoke pouring from all angles of the roof.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze. No word on the extent or cause of the fire.

It’s still unclear if anyone was home.