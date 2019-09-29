Friends Remember Fort Smith Man Who Died During Little Rock Cycling Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) -- A local Fort Smith man died tragically at a cycling event Saturday (Sept. 28) in Little Rock and now friends are speaking about his life and his legacy.

Jim Krause was from Fort Smith, but was at the Big Dam Bridge 100 Tour in Little Rock when he fell 30 feet down a mountain side according to eyewitnesses.

Krause was a fixture in the Fort Smith cycling community, but his reach didn't stop there. Jack Clack worked with Krause for over 13 years and said Krause was a friend to so many.

"He could meet somebody on the street and get to talking to them and if they needed something he was always there," Clack said. "I never saw him any other way than that."

Krause was the president and leader of the River Valley Cycling Club and also a member of the Community Bible Church in Fort Smith.

Krause helped coordinate a memorial bicycle ride for his friend and fellow cyclist John Mundell this month. Mundell's life was cut short in a hit and run while biking through Sherwood, Arkansas.

Friends say Krause was a hard worker and a dedicated friend. Clack said he was heart broken by the news of Krause's death.

"I will see you again my friend," Clack said. "It's a sad day for us here, but it is a wonderful day in heaven right now. They received a wonderful person and I am blessed to know him."