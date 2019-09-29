Musselman’s Energy Excites Razorbacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - Eric Musselman brings almost three decades of coaching experience to Fayetteville, and a unique style that’s translated to the practice court.

"He knows more than most coaches cause he’s been in the NBA and he’s been a college coach. So he knows what he’s talking about," sophomore Ethan Henderson said.

"Energy, enthusiasm, the way he wants the best out of his players and he won’t BS you at all," agreed Desi Sills.

Some players like Reggie Chaney were pleasantly surprised when Musselman began working out with the Hogs over the summer.

"He was really open with us and he let us say what we had to say and he said what he had to say," said Chaney. "And I was just willing to see what he was like on the court and I like him so far."

"We had to run the mile and when he told us that I wasn’t in good shape," reflected junior Mason Jones. "So I knew I had to get myself into game shape and that’s really what got me into it. And his conditioning was crazy. Not as crazy as Coach A's, but still crazy."

"I really like coach Muss," point guard Jalen Harris explained. "He gets on you, he knows what needs to be done and he gets it done."

"Oh I love him," smiled JD Notae, a transfer from Jacksonville. "Like he’s gonna be on you, he’s gonna make you work but he’s gonna make you better too. He’s got NBA experience, so I mean that’s good for everybody in here."

Musselman indeed coached for three seasons in the NBA, but it’s one other trait in particular that has the Razorbacks excited about playing for their new Head Hog.

I love that dude brah, he’s just little like a little chihuahua," laughed Adrio Bailey. "And he’s probably gonna get on me for saying this! But he’s like a little chihuahua bro, he’s got that fight that you gotta love about him."

The Razorbacks open up the season with the annual Red-White Game which is set for October 5 in Barnhill Arena.