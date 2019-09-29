NWA Shred Fest Held In Springdale By AARP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The AARP held their 8th Shred Fest in Springdale yesterday (Sept. 28). This took place at the Arvest Ball Park. The Shred Fest is an event that helps people protect themselves from identity theft by shredding their papers for free.

Hundreds of people showed up with boxes of personal papers. AARP helped people unload the boxes and shredded them for them.

AARP volunteers say this event has been underway for eight years now. They say identity theft happens every three seconds in the US and gave out tips on how to prevent it. Some of those tips included shredding papers with personal information instead of throwing them away, and remembering to destroy things sent in the mail.

"You might also trash those credit card offers that come in your mail. if those get in the wrong hands somebody can use that offer and establish credit in your name but with their address." Said Lou Tobian, AARP member.

AARP members also collected donations of canned food items which will go to the Northwest Arkansas food bank and local pantries.