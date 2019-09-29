Pet Ashes Stolen From Fort Smith Home

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith couple had their home broken into this past week. The intruders stole cash, knives, and their pet ashes.

“They took a piggy bank that belonged to our grandson that we would save money for him in. They took change out of a glass fishbowl that we kept change in. They take a bag of collectible knives that she got from her father. Like hunting knives and different knives. And they took my dogs urns.” said homeowner Valarie Faitala.

It was later on that Faitala realized they had stolen two urns with their dog’s ashes.

“We had Marley, our miniature weenie dog for 11 years and then we had Marley for 10 years. Our children have grown up with them as well and they are part of the family this really really hits hard.” Said Valarie.

The couple said their home was burglarized Thursday while they were both at work. When Toni, Valarie’s wife, Got home she says she could tell someone had been in their house and called police right away.

“I feel like we were robbed. I feel like my dogs were kidnapped. It’s just morally wrong and I want them home.” said Valerie

The couple had just moved into their new home the beginning of September. They say the lock on the back door where the intruder entered had not been changed.

“There was no sign of forced entry anywhere so the police looked at the door jam and they believe the intruder used a key to get into our home.” Said Valarie

Since the burglary, Valarie and Toni have changed all of their door locks and installed security cameras throughout the home. The one thing that is constantly on their minds is getting their dog’s urns back home where they belong.

“Everything they’ve taken I really don’t care about. That’s all material things and can be replaced but my dogs can’t so I want them back,” said Valerie

Valarie says she started making flyers to pass out throughout her community.

If you know any information about this home invasion, the couple asks that you please call the Fort Smith Police.