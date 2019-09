Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will continue to climb today and top off in the 80s. It'll still feel humid, as well.

Moisture in eastern Oklahoma will allow for isolated and spotty showers to develop in Green Country. This rain should stay towards our west. We'll still get breezy, southerly winds through the day.

The pollen count is fairly low now, but increases by Tuesday. Rain at the end of the week should help lower it again.

-Sabrina