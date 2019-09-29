Top Defensive Stops: Week Four

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The first week of conference play brought a plethora of top ten matchups and with it came great defense across the board. Here are the five best defensive stops from week four of the 2019 high school football season.

No. 5 - Hayden Mosier, Elkins

Mosier fell on a Waldron botched handoff and two plays later the Elks were in the endzone for the game's first score. Elkins won the game 35-16.

No. 4 - Ariel Bradic, Bentonville West

Bradic recorded a big sack, taking down Fayetteville QB Hank Gibbs in Friday's 35-17 win to open up conference play.

No. 3 - Johnny Anderson, Bentonville

Anderson picked off Har-Ber signal caller Blaise Wittschen on the goal line to keep the Wildcats out of the endzone. Bentonville opened up 7A-West play victorious, 35-21 over Har-Ber and forced five turnovers in the process.

No. 2 - Traveon Williamson, Fayetteville

In a losing effort, Fayetteville senior DB Traveon Williamson pulled down one of the nicest interceptions of the season. Williamson lept and fell backwards, hauling in the pass in the endzone from West QB Dalton McDonald.

No. 1 - Devan Adams, Mena

Even though the Bearcats didn't score any points in a 14-0 loss to Ozark, Devan Adams landed our Top Stop of week four with an acrobatic interception of Ozark QB Harper Faulkenberry.