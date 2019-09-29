U.S. Rep. Crawford: ‘I Absolutely Don’t Think It’s An Impeachable Offense’

(TB&P) House Intelligence Committee member U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, said he is troubled by the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, declaring that he doesn’t think the president has committed an impeachable offense and suggesting the exercise is a “displacement of trust” taking away from governing on more important issues.

Appearing on Talk Business & Politics, the First District Congressman said the call summary released of Trump’s phone call with the Ukranian President – in which he discusses working with his personal attorney Rudy Guiliani and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to look into corruption charges against former Vice-president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter – is not worthy of an impeachment.

“I absolutely don’t think it’s an impeachable offense. I think that you have to take in the broadest context here. First off, I think you have to recognize too that the president voluntarily released the transcript of the conversations. So I think on the front end you have to acknowledge if he had anything to hide why would he have released the transcript?” Crawford said when asked if the president’s admitted actions in the call summary were an abuse of power or impeachable offense.

