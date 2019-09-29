Warm Start To The Week

The weather pattern has been stable as it continues to usher in warm temperatures, humidity and sunshine.

As we start the week ahead, the mini heat wave continues through Wednesday. Temperatures could drop 10 to 20 degrees by Friday into the weekend. Another cold front on Sunday will likely drop temperatures even more.

Ahead of the fall front on Thursday, temperatures will hold in the 80s with abundant sunshine.

Once the front moves through, rain is possible at the end of the week. However, the biggest change will be the consistent temperatures in the 70s. If this pushes through completely, we’ll see normal temperatures for the beginning of October.

Rain chances aren’t high in the forecast until the cold front pushes through late in the week.

-Sabrina