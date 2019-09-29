Warning From Arkansas Game & Fish Commission For Deer Hunters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- As the season hits, The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission is sending a warning to deer hunters in Arkansas. They say deer corn can be doing more harm than good, by loading deer up on the wrong kind of nutrients to get them through the winter.

They are urging Arkansans to think twice before loading up their deer feeder with corn for this start of the season. They suggest improving nutrition for deer and other wildlife by planting things in the ground rather than pouring out of a bag.

Unlike natural food sources, corn does not have enough nutritional value to deer. Also, commercially sold "deer corn" does not meet the requirements as corn sold for livestock or human consumption.

"We encourage folks to wisely manage their habitat. Plant food plots, those are things that we can provide much more nutritional benefits to whitetail deer without having the negatives" Said Ralph Meek with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The bow hunting season goes on until February 29th. Muzzler loader begins in October and Rifle loading starts in November.

