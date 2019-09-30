Alma Water Department Flushing Water Mains This Weekend

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — The Alma Water Department has given an advance notice that a water main flushing program will affect most of its customers this weekend.

The department will undertake essential maintenance work starting on Friday, October 4. The work is expected to last for three days.

Flushing will be carried out between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day to minimize disruption of service.

“The mains flushing will help ensure that the Water Department can continue to provide its customers with a high quality product. This work will temporarily affect the water quality and level of service provided to some customers. Every effort will be made to ensure continuity of water supply during the flushing process,” Public Works Director Mark Yardley said in a statement.

Discoloration of water is expected for some customers due to the maintenance work. Customers experiencing discoloration are asked to run their water for several minutes until it clears. If the discoloration continues, you are asked to call the Alma Water Department

Customers are advised not to wash white clothes with discolored water. Should this occur and your clothes become stained, a small quantity of chemical, to remove discoloration, can be obtained from the Alma Water Department at no cost.

If you have questions about the flushing program, you are asked to call the Alma Police Department on 632-3333 during evenings or the Water Department on 632-2254 during regular working hours.