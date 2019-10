ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Some Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) customers are without power Monday (Sept. 30) night.

According to SWEPCO’s website, the outage began around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Almost 500 customers around the New Hope Rd. area are without power.

The website estimates that the power will be restored around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 1).

To view the outage map or file a report, visit the SWEPCO website.