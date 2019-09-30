× Authorities Searching For Escaped Inmate From East Arkansas

BRICKEYS (KFSM) — Authorities are looking for an inmate they say escaped from an East Arkansas prison.

Calvin Adams, 49, escaped from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys sometime overnight. His absence was discovered during a unit-wide count on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Corrections said when issuing a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert.

Adams is described as a white male, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown graying hair. He is currently serving a sentence of life without parole in a capital murder case out of Greene County.

Anyone who has information on Adams is asked to call the police right away.