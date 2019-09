Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooler weather is finally on the horizon after one of the hottest Septembers on record for both NW Arkansas and the Fort Smith area both either the hottest or 2nd hottest in the history of record keeping.

Cooler air and rain will continue to spill south late Wednesday with noticeably drier air by Thursday. A second reinforcing shot of cool air arrives early next week.

Change is coming!

-Garrett