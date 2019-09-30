× Fall Festival Set For This Weekend At Hobbs State Park

ROGERS (KFSM) — A free, family-oriented festival will take place this weekend at a local state park.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area on Arkansas 12 near Rogers will hold its Fall Festival from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at the Visitor’s Center and the Van Winkle Hollow Trail head.

Activities at the Visitor’s Center will include craft demonstrations, educational “table top” demonstrations, music and short hikes.

Most of the activities will take place along the Van Winkle Hollow Trail. Those activities include a blacksmith demonstration, old-time games, music, stone tool making, pearling (button making), Ozark chinquapin and dowsing demo, Dutch oven demonstrations and Tall Tales tellers.

Participants are encouraged to park at the visitor’s center located just east of the Highway 12/War Eagle Road intersection. A free shuttle will be available throughout the event to take people to the Van Winkle Hollow Trail.

More information is available by calling (479) 789-5000.