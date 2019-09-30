Fort Smith Law Enforcement Holding National Night Out For Community Members

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Local law enforcement officers are teaming up with the City of Fort Smith to hold a National Night Out for community members.

National Night Out (NNO) is an annual community-building campaign that brings local law enforcement officers together with community members.

The Fort Smith Police Department along with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office will be at the Riverfront Park on Tuesday (Oct. 1) from 5-8 p.m.

There will be free hot dogs, kids games, raffles and giveaways. McGruff the Crime Dog will also be at the event.

Free community resources will be available and Police, Fire and EMS displays will also be present. There will be SWAT and K9 demos as well.

For more information about the local NNO event, you can call 479-709-5141 or email communityrelations@fortsmithpd.org.

Click here for more information on NNO.