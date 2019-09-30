× Gravette Library Receives $7,000 Grant From Best Buy

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — The Gravette Public Library will soon receive an award from Best Buy.

The library announced Monday (Sept. 30) that it has been named a recipient of the Best Buy Foundation Community Grant. The library will receive a check for $7,000.

The check will be presented at the library, 119 Main Street, on Tuesday (Oct. 1) at 2 p.m. Representatives from Best Buy will be on-hand to present the check.

The library will use the grant award for equipment, materials and software for their STEAM@the Library program, which is for youths in grades 6-12 and introduces them to science, technology, engineering, art and math. Participants take part in various projects to earn STEAM badges, including projects in coding, graphic design, programming, robotics and more.