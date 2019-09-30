Gravette Police Investigating An Apparent Murder/Suicide

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — Gravette Police are investigating what they say may be a murder/suicide.

On Sept. 26, police responded to 1007 Rocky Dell Road NE on a call of shots fired/trauma. The call came from a family member, Kelley said.

Police found two victims upon arrival, said Capt. Christopher Kelley. They are identified as Michael Sales and Evelyn McGraw. Both were dead by the time police arrived, Kelley said.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene they believe was used in the crime, Kelley said.

Police are working the case as a murder/suicide, Kelley said. The bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

