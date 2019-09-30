New Sales Tax Means Drivers Will Pay More At The Pump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — A new sales tax going into effect this week means drivers will be paying more at the pump.

Drivers will begin paying 3 cents more on gasoline starting Tuesday. This change also means that there will be a 6-cent tax on diesel.

It's because of new legislation signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson that will raise $95 million for highway funding.

Owners of electric cars will have to pay $200 more a year in tax when they register their vehicles or renew registration, and hybrid car owners will pay about $100 more.

This is the first time in 20 years the state has raised fuel taxes.